Premiers of Bulgaria and Turkey Discuss Situation in Balkans

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim discussed over the phone the situation in the Balkans, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The leaders have found that cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey is of particular importance for the stability of the region and for cutting the migration flow to Europe.

They have agreed that keeping agreements for easing pressure on the Bulgarian border will continue.

The Turkish premier has invited Borisov to visit Turkey on 13 June for further talks and has congratulated all Bulgarian Muslims for the month of Ramadan starting on 26 May.