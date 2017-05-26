PM Boyko Borisov: ‘Land Forces Most Important For Army’

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has disagreed with criticism from President Rumen Radev over that he is likely to revise his view on the rearmament of the Airforce, BNR announced.

Recalling that a year ago as then-commander of the Airforce, the president maintained the opinion that the Russian MiG 29 aircraft should be repaired and carry out flights until 2028, Borisov pointed out that for this particular reason he planned to commission for the repair job Avionams aircraft repair plant recently made state property.

The Prime Minister also said that not the aviation but the land forces are the most important for any army, and the issue for its rearmament should be discussed at the Advisory Council on National Security at the President of the Republic.

