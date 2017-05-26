At Least 14 Schoolchildren Injured as Bus Overturns in Northern Greece

Bulgaria: At Least 14 Schoolchildren Injured as Bus Overturns in Northern Greece

At least 14 schoolchildren have been injured in a bus crash in northern Greece, early Friday, Ekathimerini writes.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on the road connecting the towns of Serres and Kavala as the bus, carrying around 40 passengers including teachers and parents, was heading on an excursion to Alexandroupoli.

According to reports, the driver of the bus who was going the correct way swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a truck, causing the vehicle to overturn.

One child who had been trapped in the vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters. The injured pupils were rushed to nearby hospitals.

