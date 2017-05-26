Dimitar Margaritov, CPC: Dropping of Roaming Should not Affect Tariffs of Mobile Operators

''The abolition of roaming fees should not in any way affect mobile phone tariffs for customers, as there has been enough time for the operators to recalculate all potential losses as a result of this change.'' The comments were made by Dimitar Margaritov, chairman of the Commission for Protection of Customers (CPC), for Novini.bg with regard to the dropping of roaming in the EU from mid-June, CPC’s press office said.



''It is possible, however, that someone be tempted by the change and offer new tariff plans with seemingly very favourable terms, but with additional services with extra charges'', Margaritov warned.



CPC will not allow for the inclusion of any clauses that could cause damage to customers. It will be also watching for unfair commercial practices, for example obstacles demotivating customers from ending their contracts.



Maragaritov said he expects a smooth transition without serious disturbances.