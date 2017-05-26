President Radev on Vatican Visit

Following his participation in the NATO summit in Brussels, Bulgarian President Ruen Radev has arrived in Rome leading a delegation which will visit the Vatican in connection with the Day of the Bulgarian Education and Culture and of the Slavonic Alphabet, reported BNR.

The visit’s agenda includes an audience at Pope Francis, a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as visits to San Clemente basilica where is the grave of St. Cyril, San Paolo alla Regola church that Rome has conceded to the Bulgarian community for church service, and Santa Maria Maggiore basilica where in 9 c. Pope Adrian ll blessed the Bulgarian alphabet, the Bulgarian scriptures and the work of the great brothers St. Cyril and Methodius.

