Manchester attack: Police Fear Salman Abedi Could have Made a Second Bomb
Police fear the Manchester suicide bomber may have made a second bomb, after raids on his home uncovered a stash of chemical explosives, it has been reported, The Independent writes.
Officers discovered evidence of a "working bomb factory" at Salman Abedi’s address, according to The Telegraph, raising fears he may have distributed further explosive devices to other radical extremists.
It comes after The Independent revealed on Thursday police and security services had found bomb-making materials as they conducted raids across the country, which they feared could be primed for imminent attacks.
One suspect device was blown up in a controlled explosion and security sources said on Wednesday there was a real possibility other materials were yet to be found.
