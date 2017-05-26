Minister Nikolay Nankov: E-Vignette System Will be Flexible

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 26, 2017, Friday // 09:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister Nikolay Nankov: E-Vignette System Will be Flexible

''Electronic vignettes will replace current paper stickers for light vehicles. There will be options for one-day and weekend vignettes, while prices won’t exceed the current ones'', Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov told Bulgarian National Television’s (BNT) quoted by the ministry’s press office.

The pricing model will be more flexible than now when the e-system is introduced. The state will have higher revenue while saving costs for sticker printing, storing and distribution. Alone in the first year, the government expects revenues of BGN 800 million, compared to BGN 300 million now.


Heavy cargo vehicles, which cause more damage to roads, will be the most affected by the new toll system that will take into account both tonnage and distance traveled by vehicles.


A public procurement procedure for the installation of the toll system has been again suspended after the filing of complaints. Once it resumes, the state will evaluate six offers.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vignette, Nikolay Nankov, e-vignette, pricing model
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria