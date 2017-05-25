President Rumen Radev: 'Terrorism is Spreading in Europe and NATO Must Counteract'

May 25, 2017, Thursday
Immediately before NATO’s summit in Brussels, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented that terrorism was spreading in Europe and that NATO must counteract, quoted by BNR.

‘’Enhancing the alliance’s contribution to the fight against terrorism is extremely important for Bulgaria. It is also very important for NATO to give signals of support to Middle East countries in their efforts against terrorism'', the head of state added. 

