No Immediate Refugee Wave Threat to Bulgaria

May 25, 2017, Thursday
The Military Information Sevice at the Ministry of Defense has informed the Defense Parliamentary Committee on the current military and political situation in Southeast Europe and the implications for national security, according to BNR.

After the meeting, the chairman of the committee, Konstantin Popov, commented that there was no specific refugee wave threat and that the situation was calm, due to the good relations with out neighbors, especially with Turkey.

Popov warned, however, that the situation was extremely dynamic and changes were possible, especially because of instability risks.

According to Popov’s words, processes are no longer as easily to and individual players may appear.

 

