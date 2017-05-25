3 People Dead, 23 Injured in Road Accidents During Past Day

Bulgaria: 3 People Dead, 23 Injured in Road Accidents During Past Day

Three people died in road accidents during the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.

A total of 20 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 23 people were injured and one’s life was in danger. In the capitol Sofia, a total of 137 minor and 4 serious road accidents occurred, in which 4 people were injured.

