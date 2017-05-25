3 People Dead, 23 Injured in Road Accidents During Past Day
Society | May 25, 2017, Thursday // 16:27| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Three people died in road accidents during the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
A total of 20 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 23 people were injured and one’s life was in danger. In the capitol Sofia, a total of 137 minor and 4 serious road accidents occurred, in which 4 people were injured.
- » 100 Bulgarian Books Were Introduced to the Library of Congress in Washington D.C
- » Bulgarian Christians Celebrate Ascension of Christ
- » International Poetry Festival Begins Today in Plovdiv
- » Sofia Disagrees with Putin Claim that Slavonic Alphabet Arrived in Russia From Macedonian Land
- » Yellow Code For Intensive Rains and Thunders For 7 Regions
- » Bulgarian Teachers to Receive 15% Pay Rise This Fall
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)