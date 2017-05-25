100 Bulgarian Books Were Introduced to the Library of Congress in Washington D.C

One hundred Bulgarian books were introduced to the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. on the occasion of May 24th, Day of Bulgarian Education, Culture and Slavic Script, according to NOVA TV.



At a special ceremony in Washington, the books were introduced on the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture. They are part of a 30 millionth collection.



Among selected works by Jerome Salinger and John Steinbeck is the Bulgarian author Simeon Gasparov and his efforts to popularize Bulgarian writers abroad.



The largest library in the world is already subscribed to the annual edition of the ‘’Ljuboslov’’ almanac of the Union of Writing Emigrants.