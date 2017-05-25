International Conference on Bulgarian Church’s Contribution to Saving Bulgarian Jews to Take Place in Sofia
An international conference about the contribution of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church to the rescue of Bulgarian Jews is taking place in Sofia, Focus News Agency reported.
The conference was organised on the occasion of the nomination of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church for Nobel Peace Prize for 2017 for the saving of 48 000 Bulgarian Jews from death camps during the Second World War. The Holy Synod says that with determination and consistent abiding by biblical and moral ideals, the church inspired Bulgarians to resist against the implementation of laws discriminating against Jews.
The conference will include reports based on archives and accounts of survivors and their descendants, with the aim to draw attention to preserving human life as a supreme value, and a foundation of the international legal order.
