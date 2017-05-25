Total Turnover Index in Transportation and Storage Sector up 2.4% in Q1 2017

Bulgaria: Total Turnover Index in Transportation and Storage Sector up 2.4% in Q1 2017 pixabay.com

During the first quarter of 2017, the total turnover index in the Transportation and Storage sector in Bulgaria went up by 2.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a statistic of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), cited by Focus News Agency.

The turnover index in services comprises activities included in the sectors Transportation and Storage, Information and Communication, and Other Business Services.

According to preliminary data, during the first quarter of 2017 the total turnover index for the Transportation and Storage index, calculated based on seasonally adjusted data, increased by 2.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The total turnover index for Information and Communication sector went up 0.4% compared to Q4 2016, and all activities included in Other Business Services sector reported growth in their turnover index compared to the previous quarter.

During Q1 2017, the working day adjusted turnover index for Transportation and Storage sector went up 4.3% compared to the same quarter in 2016. The working day adjusted turnover index for Information and Communication index was up 3.7% compared to Q1 2016, while Other Business Services reported increase in all included activities with the exception of Advertising and Market Research, which went down 3.5%.

Tags: business services, National Statistical Institute, transportation and storage, information and communication
