Bulgarian Christians Celebrate Ascension of Christ

Today Christians honor the Feast of the Ascension known as Spasovden in Bulgarian folklore beliefs, according to BNR.

It is always marked on Thursday, the 40th day after Resurrection. According to the New Testament 40 days after Resurrection Jesus Christ remained on Earth to preach His teaching and communicate with the apostles.

On Ascension Day Christ ascended to heaven. In Bulgarian the day is called Spasovden (derivate of the verb meaning ‘’save’’), because the Ascension completed the act of salvation of humans.

In folklore calendar Spasovden relates to the cult for the dead. 

