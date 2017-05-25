International Poetry Festival Begins Today in Plovdiv
The international poetry festival opens up under the slogan “Spiritualty without limits”, announces the Bulgarian National Radio. The event will entail a night, devoted to Polish, English, Bulgarian and Turkish poetry alongside with some translated literature.
The fair will take place in Plovdiv`s National Library “Ivan Vazov”. The festival is expected to continue for 5 days in which various typical Bulgarian traditions will be presented – a Bread Ritual, a poetry session and reading the “Voice of the Universe” almanac.
The event will be situated not only in the National Library, but also in the Medical University in Plovidv, the “Vazrazhdane” community center, Belozem village (in the Plovdiv municipality) and also in the “Earth and Man” National Museum in Sofia. The festival is organized in partnership with the Union of the Bulgarian Writers. This is the fair`s third edition.
