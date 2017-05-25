46-Year-Old Man Murdered in Snyagovo Village

Bulgaria: 46-Year-Old Man Murdered in Snyagovo Village

 A 46-year-old man was found murdered in the Ruen Municipality village of Snyagovo, Burgas Province, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the case for a serious criminal offence. Investigative actions are being carried out under the supervision of Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office to document the crime. The perpetrator is being searched for.


