46-Year-Old Man Murdered in Snyagovo Village
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 46-year-old man was found murdered in the Ruen Municipality village of Snyagovo, Burgas Province, FOCUS News Agency reported.
A 46-year-old man was found murdered in the Ruen Municipality village of Snyagovo, Burgas Province, FOCUS News Agency reported.
Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the case for a serious criminal offence. Investigative actions are being carried out under the supervision of Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office to document the crime. The perpetrator is being searched for.
- » International Conference on Bulgarian Church’s Contribution to Saving Bulgarian Jews to Take Place in Sofia
- » Bulgarian Helsinki Committee Launches a Campaign for Abolishment
- » President Rumen Radev to Join NATO Summit
- » PM Boyko Borisov: ‘Terrorist Threat For Bulgaria is Not Small’
- » President Rumen Radev to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels and Make Official Visit to Vatican
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: 'We Cannot Have Other Priority Than Education'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)