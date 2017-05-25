aleri Simeonov to be Chairman of the National Council for Cooperation on Ethnic and Integration Issues

Deputy Prime Minister on economic and demographic policy Valeri Simeonov will be chairman of the National Council for Cooperation on Ethnic and Integration Issues, attached to the Council of Ministers, the government’s press office said.

The council is a coordination and consultation body, assisting the Council of Ministers in elaborating and implementing state policy on ethnic and integration issues, based on cooperation between the state and Bulgarians from ethnic minorities, as well as other organisations working in the field of inter-ethnic relations and human rights.

 

