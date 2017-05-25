Yellow Code For Intensive Rains and Thunders For 7 Regions

Bulgaria: Yellow Code For Intensive Rains and Thunders For 7 Regions

Yellow code for intensive rains and thunders is in force for 7 regions in the country, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.
The warning is valid for Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo. Rains are expected in the amount of 15-20 litres/sq m, or even more in some regions.

Clouds will develop in most of the country today, Martin Slavchev from NIMH  announced.

 There will be rains in more places, intensive and with thunders in the afternoon. Hailstorms are also possible. In Eastern Bulgaria there will be mostly sunny weather.

Maximal temperatures are expected to stand at 18° to 23°, in Sofia around 17°.

Rains will continue in the night to Friday.

 

