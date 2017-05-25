5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Business | May 25, 2017, Thursday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while a 2km long one formed at Lesovo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.
Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while a 2km long one formed at Lesovo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.
The traffic information on Bulgarian border checkpoints is by 06:00 local time.
On the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian, and Bulgarian-Romanian borders, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints. On the Bulgarian-Greek border, traffic is intense at the entrance of Kulata border checkpoint.
- » Total Turnover Index in Transportation and Storage Sector up 2.4% in Q1 2017
- » aleri Simeonov to be Chairman of the National Council for Cooperation on Ethnic and Integration Issues
- » International Monetary Fund: ‘Bulgaria Needs Further Banking Supervision Strengthening’
- » The Importance of Gerontology Today and in the Future
- » Accession to Eurozone Remains Top Priority for Bulgaria
- » Manchester bombing: 3 Arrested in South Manchester
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)