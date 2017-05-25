5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Bulgaria: 5km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at the Exit of Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. At Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, a 5km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit, while a 2km long one formed at Lesovo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.

The traffic information on Bulgarian border checkpoints is by 06:00 local time. 

On the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian, and Bulgarian-Romanian borders, traffic is normal at all border checkpoints. On the Bulgarian-Greek border, traffic is intense at the entrance of Kulata border checkpoint.

