Bulgaria: NATO Will Formally Join Anti-'Islamic State' Coalition

Several NATO sources on Wednesday said that the strategic military alliance would join the US-led coalition against the self-proclaimed "Islamic State" (IS) armed group, according to Deutsche Welle.

The decision is expected to be formally announced on Thursday at the meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels, the sources said.
Germany and France would formally agree to the plan during the talks attended by US President Donald Trump, who arrived in the Belgian capital on Wednesday.

