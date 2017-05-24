'Clear' That UK Bomber Was Part of a Network

British police confirmed Wednesday that the suicide bomber who died in an attack on a Manchester concert was not acting alone, AFP reported.

"It's very clear that this is a network that we are investigating," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters, as four people remained in custody.

