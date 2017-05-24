'Clear' That UK Bomber Was Part of a Network
World | May 24, 2017, Wednesday // 17:55| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British police confirmed Wednesday that the suicide bomber who died in an attack on a Manchester concert was not acting alone, AFP reported.
British police confirmed Wednesday that the suicide bomber who died in an attack on a Manchester concert was not acting alone, AFP reported.
"It's very clear that this is a network that we are investigating," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters, as four people remained in custody.
- » UK Police: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Manchester Attack
- » Manchester Arena explosion: Children Among 22 Killed by Suicide Bomber After Ariana Grande Concert
- » Ariana Grande Concert: Deaths After Reported Blast
- » Erdogan Elected Leader of Turkey's Ruling Party
- » Theresa May: 'No time to Waste' as Brexit Talks Will Start Just 11 Days After the Election'
- » Romania Аpproves Financial Support for Holocaust Survivors
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)