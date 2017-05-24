Accession to Eurozone Remains Top Priority for Bulgaria

‘’Accession to the Eurozone remains top priority for Bulgaria’’, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said at a conference for the 25th anniversary of the Association of Commercial Banks in Bulgaria, according to BNR.

‘’I heard an interesting announcement from Commissioner Moscovici that an unconventional proposal to the countries outside the Eurozone was in the pipeline. I am looking forward to it with interest, because Bulgaria is one of the countries outside the Eurozone. We are convinced that this is the only natural course of the Bulgarian monetary policy’’, he pointed out.

Vladislav Goranov confirmed that from 15 September teachers will receive a pay rise. After that a new method will be used to evaluate the results of their work.

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev also confirmed accession to the Eurozone as an ultimate goal but added that before that there were tasks that Bulgaria should reform.