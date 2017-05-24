President Rumen Radev to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels and Make Official Visit to Vatican

Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels and Make Official Visit to Vatican president.bg

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will take part in the Meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels on 25 May, the press secretariat of the head of state announced.
The focus of the meeting is expected to be on issues related to just distribution of member states’ financial contributions to the Alliance’s defensive capabilities, as well as the fight against terrorism.

On May 26, President Rumen Radev will be leading the Bulgarian delegation, which per tradition will visit the Vatican on the occasion of May 24, the Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Literature Day.

The Bulgarian head of state will be accepted to an audience with Pope Francis and will hold a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

