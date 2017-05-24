Vice President Iliyana Yotova: 'We Cannot Have Other Priority Than Education'

Bulgaria: Vice President Iliyana Yotova: 'We Cannot Have Other Priority Than Education'

''Today we often ask ourselves as Bulgarians what our main national priority should be. We cannot have a priority as a country and nation other than education'', Vice President Iliyana Yotova said in Topolovgrad.

She took part in celebrations for the Day of Topolovgrad and the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Alphabet, the President’s press office said.

The May 24 celebration is one of the most Bulgarian traditions we have preserved with generations before us and will preserve with future generations, Yotova said. According to the Vice President, the work of Saints Cyril and Methodius has long belonged to the entire European civilization because it remains immortal.

