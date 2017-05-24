Bulgarian Teachers to Receive 15% Pay Rise This Fall

''The salaries of the Bulgarian Teachers will increase with 15% this fall'', said the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, according to bTV.

September's growth will be the same for all, as there is no mechanism yet to be linked to the results of their work.

However, the next increases will be given after well done job.

The government's commitment is to double the teacher's salaries by the end of the four-year term.

