Bulgarian Teachers to Receive 15% Pay Rise This Fall
bgnes
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
''The salaries of the Bulgarian Teachers will increase with 15% this fall'', said the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, according to bTV.
September's growth will be the same for all, as there is no mechanism yet to be linked to the results of their work.
However, the next increases will be given after well done job.
The government's commitment is to double the teacher's salaries by the end of the four-year term.
- » Children From I to XII Grade in Bulgarian Schools Abroad Could be Taught in Bulgarian Language
- » NSI: Museum Visits in 2016 Have Increased by 9.8%
- » European Scientists Taking Part In International Conference For Training in Bulgarian
- » 60 784 Students To Be Admitted To High Schools This Year
- » Bulgaria Places First at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad
- » Sofia Science Festival Is Comming In May
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)