Manchester bombing: 3 Arrested in South Manchester

bgnes

Police in Manchester say they have arrested three more men in connection with the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people, according to CBC News.

They said Wednesday the arrests had been made in the south of the U.K. city, where a day earlier a 23-year-old man was also arrested and a number of homes were searched.

Police are trying to establish if bomber Salman Abedi acted alone or whether there could be a risk of further attacks.

British police and intelligence agencies are working to piece together Abedi's allegiances, as the country's law-and-order chief said it's "likely" he did not act alone.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said earlier Abedi, 22, had been known to security forces "up to a point." Officials are examining his trips to Libya.

Britain on Tuesday raised its threat level from terrorism to "critical" amid concerns Abedi may have accomplices who are planning another attack. British soldiers have been deployed in place of police officers to guard high-profile sites such as Buckingham Palace and Parliament.

Abedi was born in Britain to a Libyan family, grew up in Manchester's southern suburbs and attended the local Salford University for a time.

Police on Tuesday raided his house, using a controlled explosion to blast down the door. Neighbours recalled him as a tall, thin young man who often wore traditional Islamic dress and did not talk much.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday chaired a meeting of her emergency security cabinet group, known as Cobra, to deal with the intelligence reports about Abedi and concerns that he might have had outside support.

Police also raided and searched a property elsewhere in Manchester where Abedi's brother Ismail is thought to have lived.

