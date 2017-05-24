Yellow Code Announced for 7 Districts in Bulgaria Over Intense Rain
Yellow code was announced for 7 districts in Bulgaria over intense rain, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
The code includes the districts of Sofia, Sofia region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, and Smolyan. There will be brief rain and thunder in these districts. Significant rainfall is also expected to the amount of 15-25 litres per sq. m., with certain regions experiencing slightly more.
