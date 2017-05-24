6km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Bulgaria: 6km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border there is a 6km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, at exit from the country, while at Lesovo checkpoint – 3km, the press office of Chief Directorate Border Police said.

On the Bulgarian-Romanian border there is a 2km queue of cargo vehicles at Vidin checkpoint.

Traffic is normal at all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.

