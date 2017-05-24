6km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On the Bulgarian-Turkish border there is a 6km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, at exit from the country, while at Lesovo checkpoint – 3km, the press office of Chief Directorate Border Police said.
On the Bulgarian-Turkish border there is a 6km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, at exit from the country, while at Lesovo checkpoint – 3km, the press office of Chief Directorate Border Police said.
On the Bulgarian-Romanian border there is a 2km queue of cargo vehicles at Vidin checkpoint.
Traffic is normal at all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.
- » President Rumen Radev to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels and Make Official Visit to Vatican
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: 'We Cannot Have Other Priority Than Education'
- » President Rumen Radev: 'In The Hierarchy of Spirit and Culture, the Leaders are Not Politicians but the Knights of Letters
- » Bulgarian Delegation Visits Rome for May 24
- » PM Boyko Borisov: 'Investment in Education of Future Generations is Among our Main Aspirations Today'
- » 10km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)