Bulgarian Delegation Visits Rome for May 24

May 24, 2017, Wednesday
pixabay.com

By tradition, May 24, the Day of the Slavonic Alphabet and of Bulgarian Education and Culture is marked at San Clemente basilica in Rome and by paying homage to the grave of St.Constantine-Cyril the Philosopher, creator of the earliest Bulgarian alphabet in 9 c. A delegation led by Bulgarian Minister of Culture Boil Banov is in Rome for the commemorative events, BNR reported.

Later today at the Bulgarian Embassy in Rome, Ambassador Marin Raykov is giving a reception to the Bulgarian community to mark the occasion.

Minister Banov is going to give Ministry of Culture awards to Italian workers of culture who have contributed to the promotion of Bulgarian Culture.

Rome, Embassy of Rome, Boil Banov
