PM Boyko Borisov: 'Investment in Education of Future Generations is Among our Main Aspirations Today'
bgnes
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed congratulations for the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature with a Facebook posting.
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed congratulations for the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature with a Facebook posting.
''The work of Saints Cyril and Methodius has always been one of our brightest holidays. I wish health and success to all teachers, educational, cultural and spiritual figures'', he wrote.
''The investment in the education of future generations and the formation of their self-awareness and values is one of our main aspirations today'', he added.
- » President Rumen Radev to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels and Make Official Visit to Vatican
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: 'We Cannot Have Other Priority Than Education'
- » President Rumen Radev: 'In The Hierarchy of Spirit and Culture, the Leaders are Not Politicians but the Knights of Letters
- » 6km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
- » Bulgarian Delegation Visits Rome for May 24
- » 10km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)