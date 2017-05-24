PM Boyko Borisov: 'Investment in Education of Future Generations is Among our Main Aspirations Today'

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed congratulations for the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature with a Facebook posting.



''The work of Saints Cyril and Methodius has always been one of our brightest holidays. I wish health and success to all teachers, educational, cultural and spiritual figures'', he wrote.



''The investment in the education of future generations and the formation of their self-awareness and values is one of our main aspirations today'', he added.