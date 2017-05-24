PM Boyko Borisov: 'Investment in Education of Future Generations is Among our Main Aspirations Today'

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 24, 2017, Wednesday // 12:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borisov: 'Investment in Education of Future Generations is Among our Main Aspirations Today' bgnes

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed congratulations for the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature with a Facebook posting.

''The work of Saints Cyril and Methodius has always been one of our brightest holidays. I wish health and success to all teachers, educational, cultural and spiritual figures'', he wrote.

''The investment in the education of future generations and the formation of their self-awareness and values is one of our main aspirations today'', he added.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, education, Inspiration
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria