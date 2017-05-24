Bulgaria Celebrates Day of Education, Culture, Slavonic Alphabet

Bulgaria is celebrating on Tuesday the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Alphabet. Also known as Saints Cyril and Methodius' Day, May 24 commemorates the deed of Saints Cyril and Methodius, the two brothers who are credited with founding the Slavonic alphabet in the ninth century.

Cyril and Methodius were born in Thessaloniki and served on several missions on the request of Byzantine Emperor Michael III. Their most notable mission was the one to Great Moravia, where they were entrusted with evangelising the Slavs. There they translated the Bible in the Old Church Slavonic language and created the Glagolitic alphabet, which later served as the basis of the Cyrillic alphabet developed by their disciples.

In Bulgaria, the holiday has been celebrated since the 19th century with the holding of processions and various cultural events.

The Celebratory procession on the occasion of May 24, the Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Literature Day, started from the Bulgarian Presidency, led by the head of state Rumen Radev.



Ministers, MPs, and municipal councillors joined the procession, led by the Guards Brass Orchestra and cheerleading teams. Dozens of citizens, along with the governors, are walking towards the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences building, in front of which scientists and researchers will be joining the procession. From there, they will continue towards the building of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

The holiday will also coincide with the start of the Spring Book Fair at the National Palace of Culture (NDK), which will last until Sunday. Celebrations and processions will be held also throughout the country and abroad.