Many Clouds, Short Rains in Many Places in the Afternoon, with Thunders
Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 24, 2017, Wednesday // 11:32| Views: | Comments: 0
In Western and Central Bulgaria cloudiness will be significant, rainy in the afternoon with short rains in many places, combined with thunders. Rains will be intensive in some areas, and there are conditions for hail as well. In Eastern Bulgaria there will be more sun.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
Maximum temperatures will vary mostly between 19° and 24°. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for May.
