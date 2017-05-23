No Increased Migratory Pressure on Bulgarian-Turkish Border

At this point, there is no increased migratory pressure on the Bulgarian-Turkish border’’, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, chairman of the parliamentary committee on internal security has said, according to BNR.

He welcomed the fact that Turkey fulfils its commitments agreed a year and a half ago with the European Commission.

He said it was crucial that the conflict in the Middle East be completed more quickly in order to reduce the refugee wave to the EU.

Tsvetanov pointed out that in comparison to 2015, the number of refugees has decreased significantly since the beginning of this year.