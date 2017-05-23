Additional Security Measures for Europa League Final in Stockholm Already in Place

Additional Security Measures for Europa League Final in Stockholm Already in Place

Heightened security is on the cards for the forthcoming Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax in Stockholm, but not as a consequence of the suicide blast in Manchester, UEFA has explained, quoted by the Local.se.

In a statement on their website, organizer UEFA said that there is "currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks".

"UEFA hs been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project. Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented  following the attack in Stockholm last April," it continues.

The European football governing body recommends that all supporters arrive at the Friends Arena as early as possible, as detailed checks will be made at entrances, which could result in delays in accessing the ground.

