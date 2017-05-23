Children From I to XII Grade in Bulgarian Schools Abroad Could be Taught in Bulgarian Language

''All children from I to XII grade in over 300 Bulgarian schools around the world could be taught in Bulgarian language and literature and receive a certificate'', the Ministry of Education said, quoted by Focus news agency.

With this document, they will avoid examinations upon returning to the Bulgarian education system. Pupils could also receive certificates for basic language skills under the common European language framework (А1, А2, В1, В2, С1, С2) which could be used in other countries and provide advantage in applying to higher schools, for jobs, or as a proof for language skills at a certain level.



This is becoming possible thanks to a cooperation agreement between the ministry and Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”.

It calls for creating conditions for learning of Bulgarian language as a second/third language by pupils in Bulgarian Sunday schools abroad.

The ministry will organise, monitor and financially support Bulgarian language and literature teaching in Sunday schools abroad.

Programmes and tests will be prepared together with the University’s Language Teaching Department. The University will enable certification under the common European language framework after tests.

Certificates under the European framework were first issued in Chicago after Bulgarian language was included in the American education system.