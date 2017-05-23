UK Police: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Manchester Attack

World | May 23, 2017, Tuesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: UK Police: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Manchester Attack bgnes

British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more, AFP reported.

"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said in a statement.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Manchester Attack, UK, police, terrorist attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria