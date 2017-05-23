UK Police: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Manchester Attack
World | May 23, 2017, Tuesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more, AFP reported.
British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more, AFP reported.
"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said in a statement.
- » Manchester Arena explosion: Children Among 22 Killed by Suicide Bomber After Ariana Grande Concert
- » Ariana Grande Concert: Deaths After Reported Blast
- » Erdogan Elected Leader of Turkey's Ruling Party
- » Theresa May: 'No time to Waste' as Brexit Talks Will Start Just 11 Days After the Election'
- » Romania Аpproves Financial Support for Holocaust Survivors
- » Swedish Prosecutors to Decide on Lifting Assange Warrant
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)