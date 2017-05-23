Bulgaria Will Work to Attract More Italian Investors

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Work to Attract More Italian Investors

‘’We will work to strengthen and develop the trade and economic relations between Bulgaria and Italy’’, said the Bulgarian Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov during a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Bulgaria Stefano Baldi, BNR reported.

Minister Karanikolov pointed out that Italy was traditionally one of Bulgaria strategic and highly valued partners.

The Minister of Economy believes that possible participation of Italian enterprises in infrastructure projects in this country would contribute to developing trade and economic relations with Italy.

According to Ambassador Baldi, Italian entrepreneurs have a strong presence in Bulgaria, with more than 6 000 Italian companies or joint ventures operating in the country, providing some 50 000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the recent macroeconomic data show improvement in Bulgaria’s economy.

According to NSI express estimates for the first quarter of 2017, GDP by 3.4% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year and by 0.8% compared to the 4th quarter of 2016.

Consumers’ confidence that they will be able to find jobs easily in the future and the security of their income is the basis for rising domestic consumption, which also supports GDP growth, analysts say.  

economy, GDP, jobs, Italia, investments
