35 Contracts Have Been Signed Under the Bulgaria-Serbia Cross-border Cooperation Programme

''35 contracts for execution of projects have been signed under the Bulgaria–Serbia IPA Cross-Border Programme 2014-2020. They are for nearly EUR 16m, which is 47% of the total programme budget, totalling to over EUR 34m.'' This is what Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, and co-chair of the programme Denitsa Nikolova said during the opening of the fourth Joint Monitoring Committee of the Cross-Border Cooperation Programme which took place in Niš, Serbia, the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced, cited by Focus News Agency.

The event was chaired by Sanda Simic, Deputy Director of Serbian European Integration Office.



Deputy Minister Nikolova noted that investment projects were the predominant ones, with the main beneficiaries being municipalities. “Interest in applying under the first call was very big, with a total of 388 project proposals being handed in,” the deputy minister noted.



Denitsa Nikolova noted that by the end of the year, a new call for applying with project proposals was to be announced, with which the entire remaining budget of the programme was to be distributed by the end of the planned period. One of the new things being worked on at the moment was the possibility of applying electronically.



The 2007-2013 Programme was also to end. “The last projects for the old programme period finished successfully at the end of last year, and by April 30, 2017 the paid and certified funds total to nearly EUR 27 M, which is 94.1% Programme implementation,” Nikolova added, noting that 154 projects were realised.



The members of the Joint Monitoring Committee were informed about the progress in implementing the Bulgaria–Serbia IPA Cross-Border Programme 2014-2020 and had the opportunity to discuss the concept, key elements, and the timetable for the second call for proposals.