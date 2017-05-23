In First Quarter of 2017, 926 100 Bulgarians Made Tourist Trips

In the first quarter of 2017, 926 100 Bulgarians made tourist trips, up 68.3% year-on-year, according to data of the National Statistics Institute (NSI).



Most Bulgarians, 89.4%, travelled only in the country, another 9.4% travelled only abroad, while 1.2% did it both in Bulgaria and abroad. The number of those travelling in the country jumped by 80.2%, those travelling abroad increased by 13.3%, while those travelling both in the country and abroad decreased by 20.2%.



Bulgarians at the age of 25-44 were the most active, representing 45.7% of all people with trips, and 10.8% of them travelled abroad. Domestic trips are dominant in all groups, but mostly among people at 65 and elder - 91.4%.



The largest share of people with domestic trips, 47%, visited relatives, while the largest share of those with trips abroad, 39.6%, went on vacation and excursion.



Average costs for personal trips stood at BGN 132 in the country and BGN 500.88 abroad, while average costs for work trips stood at BGN 161.63 in the country and BGN 991.43 abroad.