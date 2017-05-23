Sofia, Athens Continue Exchange on Issues, Related to Future of EU and Migration

Bulgaria: Sofia, Athens Continue Exchange on Issues, Related to Future of EU and Migration

During the second Rhodes Conference for Security and Stability Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Greece Ekaterina Zaharieva and Nikos Kotzias confirmed the strategic feature of the bilateral relations, stating their will for the deepening of the latter.

The ministers contracted the continuing of exchange between the working groups of the foreign ministries, regarding issues like the future of Europe, Brexit, migration, the situation in the Western Balkans and also regional security issues.

Their support for the regional initiatives within Southeastern Europe was confirmed, alongside the readiness for joint work within the frameworks of the EU, the Council of Europe, NATO, OSCE and other international and regional initiatives and organizations.  

Tags: OSCE, NATO, EU, Rhodos, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Migration
