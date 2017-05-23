68% of Bulgarians Аdmit to not Having Bought a Book in the Past Year

At least 68% of Bulgarians and their families have not bought a book in the past year, according to data published by Balkan British Social Surveys (BBSS). The data was compiled on the occation of May 24, the Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Literature Day, according to Focus News Agency.



32% of people claimed that they or their families have bought at least 1 book in the past 12 months. It is well known that in such responses people are not always completely honest.



The data shows that, compared to the last BBSS survey in 2010, the percentage of people who have not bought a single book in the past year has increased. Of course, the growing trend of using online literature possibly contributes towards this. The more difficult access to books is another key reason for the reported results, as adults who traditionally do not use personal computers and prefer paper editions possibly find it difficult to procure books.



According to the data, the share of people who read is comprised mostly of young people with higher education, living in larger cities. Women who have bought books or have taken books from a library were twice as much as men.



The good news was that nearly half of the people aged between 18 and 35 have bought books in the past year, while one fourth of the youngest have taken a book from a library. Of course, to a certain degree this is due to necessity – for the needs of education, for example.



The data of the national survey of Balkan British Social Services was conducted among 819 adult Bulgarians between May 4 and 11, on the occasion of the Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Literature Day. It is part of the agency’s research programme, independent of external funding.