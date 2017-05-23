Angela Merkel Stands for Bulgaria in Front of the European Commission

In a letter addressed to the Bulgarian president, the German head of state Angela Merkel had announced that the effective defense of the Bulgarian state boarders are of crucial importance for the overall interest of the EU, reports the Standart newspaper. The Chancellor also mentions how highly she appreciates Bulgaria`s efforts in this course.

This letter has been sent as a response to Radev`s call for a meeting of the European Council asking for reinforcing the state boarder security in March this year. This was announced by the press secretariat of the Bulgarian president. Merkel is grateful to Radev for undertaking measures for further strengthening Bulgaria`s defense.

In his message Rumen Radev suggests that an operative plan for action should be worked out by the EU in case of a sudden migration wave and thus he applies some detailed calculations for an eventual additional financial support for our country. The amount comes to EUR 430M.



The European Commission has to now examine our request and suggest a way for drawing up a joint European support, coming from the “Asylum, Migration and Integration“ and the “Internal Security” Funds.

The EC chairman announced that he is already considering the possibilities of such help for Bulgaria. Donald Tusk had furthermore expressed his solidarity for Bulgaria`s stand on the matter during his meeting with the president in Sofia.