Spring Book Bazaar Opens at National Palace of Culture

May 23, 2017, Tuesday
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Spring Book Bazaar Opens at National Palace of Culture pixabay.com

On the eve of the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, the biggest spring book fair in Bulgaria opens at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia: the Spring Book Bazaar.

It will be held until May 28, on the third floor of the National Palace of Culture in downtown Sofia.

There is a special place to sit down and read a book.

The bazaar has enjoyed many visitors since its first say with discounts reaching up to 50%.

This year the event features more than 100 Bulgarian book publishers and booksellers. The program of the bazaar includes close to 50 premieres of new books and meeting with foreign writers.

 

 

Tags: National Palace of Culture, NDK, Spring Book Bazar, sofia, books, discounts
