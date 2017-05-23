10km Queue of Cargo Vehicles at at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border there is a 10km queue of cargo vehicles at exit from the country at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the press office of Chief Directorate Border Police said, cited by Focus News Agency.





On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, at Dunav Most – Vidin checkpoint, there is a 2km queue of cargo vehicles, also at exit from the country.



Traffic is intensive at Kulata, and normal at the other checkpoints along the border.