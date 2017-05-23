No Direct Threat For Bulgaria After the Attack in Manchester

Politics » DEFENSE | May 23, 2017, Tuesday // 12:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Direct Threat For Bulgaria After the Attack in Manchester bgnes

A meeting was held at the Bulgarian Interior Ministry in Sofia of the National Operative Center for the evaluation of risks including the terrorist attack threat in the wake of the terrorist act in Manchester UK, and  based on a report of the security services.

It has been reported that for the time being there is no direct threat for the country. A third, low level of threat has been confirmed in compliance with Article 19 from  Counter-Terrorism act.

Measures have been taken for stronger police presence in places where crowds tend to gather.

After the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has expressed condolences to the families of the killed and injured citizens in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has commented that the use of any form of violence is unacceptable as a tool of attaining political, economic or ideological objectives. 

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, Manchester, Boyko Borisov, attack, Foreign Ministry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria