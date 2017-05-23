No Direct Threat For Bulgaria After the Attack in Manchester

A meeting was held at the Bulgarian Interior Ministry in Sofia of the National Operative Center for the evaluation of risks including the terrorist attack threat in the wake of the terrorist act in Manchester UK, and based on a report of the security services.

It has been reported that for the time being there is no direct threat for the country. A third, low level of threat has been confirmed in compliance with Article 19 from Counter-Terrorism act.

Measures have been taken for stronger police presence in places where crowds tend to gather.

After the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has expressed condolences to the families of the killed and injured citizens in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has commented that the use of any form of violence is unacceptable as a tool of attaining political, economic or ideological objectives.