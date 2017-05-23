Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Takes Part In Rhodes Conference for Security and Stability

Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva takes part in the second Conference for Security and Stability held yesterday and today in Rhodes, Greece, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

The main purpose of the conference is to continue the efforts for regional cooperation and mutual understanding between participating countries in the context of crises, challenges and conflicts.

Minister Zaharieva welcomed the efforts of the hosts to expand their initiative and to hold the second Rhodes Conference.