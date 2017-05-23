PM Boyko Borisov Expresses Condolences For Victims of Terrorist Attack in Manchester

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has expressed deep condolences to the relatives of the victims and injured in the terrorist attack last night in Manchester, Focus News Agency reported.

“I believe that with the joint efforts of British authorities in collaboration with the governments of ally and partner countries, the perpetrators of this monstrous act will be revealed and will bear their deserved punishment,” Borisov wrote to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Thousands of visitors were evacuated from a concert hall in Manchester after strong explosions were heard at the end of a concert of American singer Ariana Grande. The police in Manchester said there were confirmed fatal cases. Later it was announced about 19 deaths and more than 50 others taken to hospitals. The police thinks it was a terrorist attack.



Until now there has been no information about any injured Bulgarians, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. The embassy in London is in permanent contact with the local authorities.