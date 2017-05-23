Intensive Rains in Some Areas, Hailstorms Possible

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for May and will increase. Today it will be mostly sunny in Eastern Bulgaria, Krasimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said, according to FOCUS News Agency.



In Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be significant clouds and in many places short rains, combined with thunders and temporarily strong wind.



In some areas rainfalls will be intensive, hailstorms are also possible. Maximum temperatures will range between 20° and 25°.