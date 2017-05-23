Intensive Rains in Some Areas, Hailstorms Possible

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 23, 2017, Tuesday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Intensive Rains in Some Areas, Hailstorms Possible pixabay.com

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for May and will increase. Today it will be mostly sunny in Eastern Bulgaria, Krasimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said, according to FOCUS News Agency.

In Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be significant clouds and in many places short rains, combined with thunders and temporarily strong wind.

In some areas rainfalls will be intensive, hailstorms are also possible. Maximum temperatures will range between 20° and 25°.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rains, pressure, wind, weather, NIMH
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria