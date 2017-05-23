Minister Valentin Radev: Burgas Has Highest Criminality

''Burgas region has the highest criminality ratio of 17.9 in the country'', Interior Minister Valentin Radev said after a meeting with Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova, FOCUS Radio - Burgas reported.



For comparison, criminality ratio in Smolyan region is 4. The data is based on a new map for measurement of criminogenic situation which Radev will present to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.



In Burgas Radev said that 976 police officers will be deployed for the forthcoming touristic season. The ministry also expects police officers from Romania, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary. The summer season will be normal, with no cases like last year's shooting in Slanchev Bryag resort.