Minister Valentin Radev: Burgas Has Highest Criminality

Crime | May 23, 2017, Tuesday // 09:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister Valentin Radev: Burgas Has Highest Criminality

''Burgas region has the highest criminality ratio of 17.9 in the country'', Interior Minister Valentin Radev said after a meeting with Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova, FOCUS Radio - Burgas reported.

For comparison, criminality ratio in Smolyan region is 4. The data is based on a new map for measurement of criminogenic situation which Radev will present to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

In Burgas Radev said that 976 police officers will be deployed for the forthcoming touristic season. The ministry also expects police officers from Romania, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary. The summer season will be normal, with no cases like last year's shooting in Slanchev Bryag resort.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: crime, Burgas, Smolyan, Valentin Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria